BRIEF-OTP sees further loan growth, acquisitions go smoothly

Nov 10 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells news conference:
* If all goes well loan growth at OTP can accelerate further
* OTP to consolidate Serbian Vojvodanska Banka by end of year, Romanian Banca Romaneasca in Q1 2018
* Croatia’s Splitska Banka has been consolidated fully, any adverse capital adequacy effects have faded out, offset by profitability
* Margin squeeze in Hungary rooted in increased competition amid fast growing lending volumes
* External business environment “outstanding”, helping to improve loan quality and collateral values
* Series of acquisitions has taught OTP to integrate even fairly large new banks quickly and efficiently Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)