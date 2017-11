Nov 1 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S will initiate a third clinical phase 3 study for brexpiprazole in the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia of the Alzheimer’s type, in the first half of 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DsPsCW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)