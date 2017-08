June 16 (Reuters) - Ottakringer Getraenke AG:

* HAS SOLD ALL THE SHARES IN HUNGARIAN BREWERY PÉCSI SÖRFÖZDE ZRT TO THE HUNGARIAN COMPANIES MAVA BEFEKTETÉSI KFT AND BANKONZULT COMMERCE KFT

* FROM TODAY'S POINT OF VIEW, A CONSOLIDATED PROFIT BEFORE TAXES IS EXPECTED FOR 2017 TO IN THE SAME AMOUNT AS IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)