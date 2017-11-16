FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Otter Tail Power Company entered into a note purchase agreement with purchasers - SEC filing​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 2:14 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Otter Tail Power Company entered into a note purchase agreement with purchasers - SEC filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Otter Tail Corp

* Otter Tail Corp - ‍ on November 14, Otter Tail Power Company entered into a note purchase agreement with purchasers - SEC filing​

* Otter Tail - ‍pursuant to agreement, Co agreed to issue $100 million principal amount of Co’s 4.07% series 2018a senior unsecured notes due Feb 7, 2048​

* Otter Tail Corp - ‍ notes are expected to be issued on February 7, 2018, subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions to closing​

* Otter Tail Corp - Co's unit ‍intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness under company's revolving credit facilities​ Source text (bit.ly/2zMZDAl) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.