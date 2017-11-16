BRIEF-Otter Tail Power Company entered into a note purchase agreement with purchasers - SEC filing​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Otter Tail Corp
* Otter Tail Corp - on November 14, Otter Tail Power Company entered into a note purchase agreement with purchasers - SEC filing
* Otter Tail - pursuant to agreement, Co agreed to issue $100 million principal amount of Co’s 4.07% series 2018a senior unsecured notes due Feb 7, 2048
* Otter Tail Corp - notes are expected to be issued on February 7, 2018, subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions to closing
* Otter Tail Corp - Co's unit intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness under company's revolving credit facilities Source text (bit.ly/2zMZDAl) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)