Jan 31 (Reuters) - Oue Commercial Reit:

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE S$44 MILLION VERSUS S$45 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$34.7 MILLION VERSUS S$34.8 MILLION

* ‍DPU OF 1.14 SINGAPORE CENTS FOR QTR‍​