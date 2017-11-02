BRIEF-Ovascience reports Q3 loss per share $0.26

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ovascience Inc

* Ovascience reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ovascience Inc - ‍expects to incur additional cash outlays related to restructurings of between $1.0 million and $1.5 million over 2017 and 2018​

* Ovascience Inc - ‍anticipates that it will have sufficient funds without additional financing to support its operations into q1 of 2020​