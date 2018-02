Feb 1 (Reuters) - OvaScience Inc:

* OVASCIENCE SAYS PROVIDED INTREXON CORP WITH WRITTEN NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF EXCLUSIVE CHANNEL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 18, 2013-SEC FILING

* OVASCIENCE INC - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF OVATURE ECC, TERMINATION IS EFFECTIVE 90 DAYS FOLLOWING NOTICE

* OVASCIENCE INC - "DO NOT EXPECT THE TERMINATION OF THE OVATURE ECC TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR PROGRESS" Source text: [bit.ly/2BNdjuz] Further company coverage: