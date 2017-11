Nov 14 (Reuters) - Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Ltd

* To dispose 51% of issued share capital of capital converge holdings limited​

* Deal for ‍RMB1.40 billion

* Estimated that group will record a net gain of approximately RMB687 million from disposal​

* ‍Net proceeds from disposal estimated to be about RMB 1,394 million