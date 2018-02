BRIEF-Overstock.Com's tZERO Purchases 24% Stake In Stockcross Financial

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Overstock.Com Inc:

* TZERO, OVERSTOCK.COM‘S BLOCKCHAIN SUBSIDIARY, PURCHASES 24% STAKE IN STOCKCROSS FINANCIAL

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION, TZERO WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY 1.2 MILLION SHARES OF SIEBERT

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF TRANSACTION, TZERO HAS ACQUIRED A 24 PERCENT INTEREST IN STOCKCROSS FOR $12 MILLION​

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - IN A SEPARATE TRANSACTION, TZERO PURCHASED A 1 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN KENNEDY CABOT ACQUISITION, LLC

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - TZERO WILL OWN BENEFICIALLY APPROXIMATELY AN ADDITIONAL 200,000 SHARES OF SIEBERT

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - TZERO'S BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SIEBERT SHARES WILL TOTAL 5.3 PERCENT OF SIEBERT'S OUTSTANDING SHARES