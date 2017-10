Oct 25 (Reuters) - OVOSTAR UNION NV:

* AS AT SEPT. 30 COMPANY‘S TOTAL FLOCK INCREASED BY 8 PERCENT YOY TO 7.9 MILLION HENS

* FOR 9-MONTH EGG PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 16 PERCENT YOY TO 1.25 BILLION EGGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)