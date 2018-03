March 1 (Reuters) - OVOSTAR UNION NV:

* SEES LAYING HENS FLOCK TO INCREASE BY 9 PERCENT IN 2018 TO 7.2 MILLION HEADS‍​

* SEES SHELL EGGS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN 2018 BY 5 PERCENT TO 1.75 BILLION EGGS

* PLANS TO CONSTRUCT 2 POULTRY HOUSES, 2 REARING HOUSES AND A FODDER PLANT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)