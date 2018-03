Feb 28 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc:

* OWENS-ILLINOIS SAYS FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, SEES ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.55 TO $0.60 - SEC FILING

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRIORITIES INCLUDE RE-INITIATION OF SHARE BUYBACKS, WITH ABOUT $100 MILLION EXPECTED IN 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2CpMz8g) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)