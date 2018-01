Jan 5 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc:

* OWENS & MINOR ANNOUNCES UPDATES ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF HALYARD HEALTH’S S&IP BUSINESS

* OWENS & MINOR INC - ‍AS PART OF INTEGRATION PLAN FOR S&IP BUSINESS, CO ANTICIPATES WILL ORGANIZE INTO 2 BUSINESS UNITS,GLOBAL SOLUTIONS,GLOBAL PRODUCTS​