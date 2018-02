Feb 14 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc:

* OWENS & MINOR REPORTS 4TH QUARTER & FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $2.39 BILLION VERSUS $2.37 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* PRE-CLOSING ACTIVITIES FOR HALYARD HEALTH S&IP ACQUISITION CONTINUE ACCORDING TO PLAN

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36, REVENUE VIEW $2.36 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: