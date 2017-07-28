FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Owens & Minor says entered into a credit agreement dated as of July 27
July 28, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Owens & Minor says entered into a credit agreement dated as of July 27

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc

* Owens & Minor Inc - On July 27, 2017, Owens & Minor, Inc. entered into a credit agreement dated as of July 27, 2017

* Owens & Minor Inc says new credit agreement replaces company's existing $450 million credit agreement set to expire on September 17, 2019 - SEC Filing

* Owens & Minor Inc - Credit agreement contains lender commitments for a $250 million term loan with a five-year maturity

* Owens & Minor Inc - Credit agreement also contains lender commitments for revolving credit of $600 million

* Owens & Minor - Credit agreement also contains ability to request increase in revolving commitments or term loans by an aggregate amount up to $200 million

* Owens & Minor Inc - Credit agreement also contains revolving commitments have a five-year term with ability to request two one-year extensions Source text: [bit.ly/2tQUo2X] Further company coverage:

