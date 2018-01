BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage Announces Repurchase And Settlement Agreement With Freestone Capital Management

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE, INC. ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH FREESTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE INC - ‍AGREED TO REPURCHASE SHARES FOR $19.25 PER SHARE IN A PRIVATE, ACCRETIVE TRANSACTION​

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE INC - ‍DEAL FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE WAS $15.6 MILLION

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE-‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH FREESTONE TO REPURCHASE 810,937 SHARES OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY FREESTONE​

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE INC - ‍COMPANY AGREED TO REPURCHASE SHARES FOR $19.25 PER SHARE IN A PRIVATE​

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE INC - ‍COMPANY‘S REPURCHASE PLAN, WHICH HAD BEEN SET TO EXPIRE ON JANUARY 15, 2018, HAS BEEN TERMINATED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: