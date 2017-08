Aug 9 (Reuters) - Owens Realty Mortgage Inc-

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.24

Owens Realty Mortgage -‍book value attributable to common stockholders of $22.12 per common share at June 30, 2017 versus $21.03 per common share at Dec 31, 2016​