July 21 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Oxford Asset Management LLP - believed acquired atwood oceanics inc shares, when purchased, represented attractive investment opportunity

* Oxford Asset Management LLP reports 5.3 percent stake in Atwood Oceanics Inc as of July 14 - sec filing

* Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired atwood oceanics shares for investment purposes Source text : bit.ly/2tx4p50 Further company coverage: