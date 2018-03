March 9 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica Plc:

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - ‍PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY £20.5 MILLION​

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA - TO RAISE ABOUT £20.5 MILLION BY WAY OF CONDITIONAL PLACING OF UP TO 174.3 MILLION NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF 11.75 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE​

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - PLACING ‍TO FUND EXPANSION OF ITS BIOPROCESSING FACILITIES​