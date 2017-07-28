FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec Global says unit entered into amendment to marketing authorization holder agreement with Riken Genesis
July 28, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec Global says unit entered into amendment to marketing authorization holder agreement with Riken Genesis

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc:

* Oxford Immunotec Global Plc - on july 24, unit of co entered into amendment to marketing authorization holder agreement with Riken Genesis Co., Ltd

* Oxford Immunotec Global Plc - amendment amends marketing authorization holder agreement between parties dated july 29, 2011, as amended april 1, 2016

* Oxford Immunotec Global Plc - amendment modifies termination provision of agreement and memorializes monthly retainer applicable to services Source text - bit.ly/2uGl19o Further company coverage:

