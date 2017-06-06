BRIEF-Oxford Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

June 6 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc:

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.50 to $3.70

* Oxford announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Sees q2 gaap earnings per share $1.33 to $1.43

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Oxford Industries Inc - affirms full-year adjusted eps guidance

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 sales $272.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.33 to $3.53

* Sees q2 2017 sales $285 million to $295 million

* Oxford Industries Inc - ‍earnings per share on a gaap basis are expected to be in a range of $1.33 to $1.43 in q2​

* Oxford Industries Inc - ‍on an adjusted basis, earnings per share for q2 of fiscal 2017 are expected to be in a range of $1.35 to $1.45​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $295.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oxford industries inc - ‍now expects net sales to grow to between $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion in fy​

* Fy earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oxford Industries Inc - ‍inventory decreased to $127.1 million at april 29, 2017 from $143.6 million at end of q1 of fiscal 2016​

* Oxford Industries Inc - ‍inventory decreased primarily reflecting lower inventories at tommy bahama and lanier apparel​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: