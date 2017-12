Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc:

* OXFORD ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.23 TO $3.38

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q3 SALES $236 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $243.5 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.55 TO $3.70

* SEES FY 2017 SALES $1.08 BILLION TO $1.095 BILLION

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.59, REVENUE VIEW $1.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OXFORD INDUSTRIES - ESTIMATES HURRICANES HARVEY & IRMA RESULTED IN LOST SALES & EPS OF ABOUT $2 MILLION & $0.05, RESPECTIVELY