Jan 25 (Reuters) - Oxley Holdings Ltd:

* PDF 1: OXLEY HOLDINGS LIMITED (PRICING OF S$150M 5.70% NOTES DUE 2022 UNDER US$1B GUARANTEED EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME)

* 2022 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A FIXED RATE OF 5.70 PER CENT. PER ANNUM AND WILL MATURE ON 31 JANUARY 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: