Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oxley Holdings Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.72 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED

* QTRLY REVENUE S$406.1 MILLION, DOWN 33 PERCENT

* Q2 PATMI S$68 MILLION, DOWN 45 PERCENT