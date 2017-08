June 30 (Reuters) - Oxley Holdings Limited :

* Acquisition Of Land In Cambodia

* ‍Oxley-Worldbridge (Cambodia) had entered into an agreement to purchase a plot of land​

* Deal for purchase price of US$6 million

* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share of company for current financial year ending 30 June 2017