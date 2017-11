Nov 10 (Reuters) - OYLUM SINAI YATIRIM

* APPLIES TO GET INVESTMENT INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE FOR TOTAL INVESTMENT WORTH 4.7 MILLION LIRA

* TO BUY NEW WAFERS LINE, MARSHMALLOWS LINE AND VARIOUS MACHINE-EQUIPMENT IN 2018

* AIMS TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL TURNOVER OF $9.0 MILLION PER YEAR IN FULL CAPACITY PRODUCTION

* PLANNED INVESTMENTS TO ENABLE TO PRODUCE IN HIGH DEMANDED PRODUCT GROUPS ESPECIALLY IN FOREIGN MARKETS