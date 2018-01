Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - ‍OYU TOLGOI LLC RECEIVED, IS EVALUATING, A TAX ACT FOR APPROXIMATELY US$155 MILLION FROM MONGOLIAN TAX AUTHORITY​

* TURQUOISE HILL - ‍OYU TOLGOI RECEIVED TAX ACT FROM MONGOLIAN TAX AUTHORITY RELATING TO AUDIT ON TAXES IMPOSED,PAID BY OYU TOLGOI BETWEEN 2013 AND 2015​