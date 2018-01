Jan 30 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc:

* PACCAR ACHIEVES RECORD ANNUAL REVENUES AND STRONG PROFITS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES $5.45 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.83 BILLION

* EARNED $589.2 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, INCLUDING $173.4 MILLION OF NET TAX BENEFITS RESULTING FROM RECENT CHANGES TO U.S. TAX LAW

* ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFITS IN QUARTER INCLUDE A REDUCTION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES OF $304.0 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18