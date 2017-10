Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pacific Insight Electronics Corp :

* Pacific Insight receives securityholder approval of acquisition by Methode Electronics, Inc

* Says ‍completion of previously announced plan of arrangement with Methode is expected to occur on October 3, 2017 ​

* Says at meeting, special resolution approving acquisition by Methode Electronics was approved by 97.33% of co's shareholders