Oct 6 (Reuters) - Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd

* ‍huang Chuan Fu, Liang Jian Hua, Jia Hui and Jiang Yi Ren resigned as executive directors​

* Yu Yang has ceased to be chief executive officer of company​

* Li Jiuhua an executive director of company, has been appointed as chief executive officer​