5 days ago
BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp says to buy Plaza Bancorp
August 9, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp says to buy Plaza Bancorp

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc -

* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc to acquire Plaza Bancorp

* Deal valued at approximately $226.3 million, or $7.29 per share

* Company expects transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and tangible book value per share

* Pacific Premier Bancorp - holding Co of Pacific Premier Bank, Plaza Bancorp announced entered into agreement under which Pacific Premier will buy Plaza

* Pacific Premier- under deal, Plaza common stock holders will have right to receive 0.20 shares of Pacific Premier for each share of Plaza common stock

* Transaction will increase Pacific Premier's total assets to approximately $7.7 billion on a pro forma basis

* Existing Pacific Premier shareholders will own approximately 86.9 percent of outstanding shares of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

