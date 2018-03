BRIEF-Pacific Road Resources Funds To Sell 22 Mln Shares Of Equinox Gold Corp

March 2 (Reuters) - Pacific Road Resources Funds:

* PRESS RELEASE - PACIFIC ROAD RESOURCES FUNDS ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO SELL COMMON SHARES OF EQUINOX GOLD

* PACIFIC ROAD RESOURCES FUNDS SAYS ENTERED INTO ARRANGEMENTS TO SELL TOTAL OF 22 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF EQUINOX GOLD CORP

* PACIFIC ROAD RESOURCES FUNDS SAYS THE EQUNIOX GOLD SHARES WILL BE SOLD AT C$1.15/SHARE, FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO THE FUND OF C$25.3 MILLION

* PACIFIC ROAD RESOURCES FUNDS - DUE TO SALES OF EQUINOX GOLD SHARES, FUND WILL HOLD SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 5.1% OF EQUINOX'S OUTSTANDING SHARES