June 22 (Reuters) - Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd:

* Group's revenue decreased by 13.5 pct to HK$5,993.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017

* Board has proposed a final dividend of HK30 cents per share

* FY profit attributable HK$975.6 million versus HK1.13 billion