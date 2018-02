Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA POSTS BRIEFING DOCUMENTS FOR ADVISORY MEETING REVIEWING SNDA FOR EXPAREL AS A NERVE BLOCK FOR REGIONAL ANALGESIA

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA‘S REVIEW OF COMPANY‘S SNDA FOR EXPAREL IS APRIL 6, 2018​

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 14-15, 2018