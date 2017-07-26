FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 10:41 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America reports Q2 sales $1.6 billion

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp of America

* Packaging Corporation of America reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.68

* Q2 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.56 billion

* Qtrly diluted EPS excluding special items $1.52

* Packaging Corp of America - Q3 EPS outlook does not include potential additional costs, anticipated recoveries related to deridder mill insurance claim

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

