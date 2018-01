Jan 30 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America:

* PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* Q4 SALES $1.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.6 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$2.84​

* QTRLY EPS EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS$1.56

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.51 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: