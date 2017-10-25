FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Packaging Corporation of America reports qtrly ‍EPS of $1.47​
October 25, 2017 / 9:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Packaging Corporation of America reports qtrly ‍EPS of $1.47​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America:

* Packaging Corporation of America reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.50

* Q3 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* Packaging Corp of America qtrly ‍reported diluted EPS $1.47​

* Packaging Corp of America qtrly ‍diluted EPS excluding special items $1.68​

* Packaging Corp of America - ‍at quarter end container board inventory was up 7,000 tons compared to Q3 of 2016 and up 20,000 tons from Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

