BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says Breon Corcoran will step down as CEO

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC:

* ‍ANNOUNCE THAT PETER JACKSON WILL BECOME GROUP'S NEW CEO​

* BREON CORCORAN WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO

* ‍REPORT REVENUE GROWTH OF 9% AND UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH OF 21% FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30​

* SAYS WILL ALSO CONFIRM THAT TRADING IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

* SAYS WILL PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 UNDERLYING EBITDA, INCLUDING IMPACT OF ACQUISITION OF DRAFT, OF BETWEEN £445M AND £465M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)