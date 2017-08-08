FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says H2 started in line with expectations
August 8, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says H2 started in line with expectations

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc

* H1 online revenue up 10 percent year-on-year, or 15 percent excluding euro 2016, australia up 16 percent

* Strong Q1 growth driven by more favourable Cheltenham results, with Q2 affected by absence of a major football tournament and adverse sports results

* Industry remains highly competitive and exposed to external factors including economic, regulatory environments

* Second half of year has started in line with our expectations

* We believe that investments we are making, scale position us well for sustainable profitable growth Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

