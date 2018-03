March 7 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc:

* PADDY POWER BETFAIR CEO SAYS THERE COULD BE MORE CONSOLIDATION IN AUSTRALIAN BETTING MARKET

* PADDY POWER BETFAIR CEO SAYS EXTREMELY WELL PLACED TO PARTICIPATE IN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION WITH STRONG BALANCE SHEET Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)