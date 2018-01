Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc:

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM NASAL ABUSE POTENTIAL STUDY WITH REMOXY™

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC - REMOXY NDA REMAINS ON-TRACK FOR RESUBMISSION IN Q1 2018