FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Painted Pony quarterly ‍funds flow from operations $0.18 per share
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 11:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Painted Pony quarterly ‍funds flow from operations $0.18 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd:

* Painted pony announces record current production, further gas market diversification, increased credit facilities, and third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Painted pony energy ltd qtrly ‍funds flow from operations $0.18 per share​

* Says ‍current production of approximately 360 MMCFE/D (60,000 BOE/D)​

* Says ‍Painted Pony has secured commitments to increase corporation’s syndicated credit facilities to $450 million from $400 million​

* Says Co chose to shut in about 130 MMCFE/D (22,000 BOE/D) in Oct, but began ramping up production in late Oct with higher prices​

* Says continues to expect annual production volumes for 2017 to average between 261 MMCFE/D and 276 MMCFE/D ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.