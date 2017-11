BRIEF-PAION ‍9-mth net loss at 8.5 mln euros

Nov 8 (Reuters) - PAION AG

* DGAP-NEWS: PAION AG PUBLISHES GROUP QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍CASH POSITION OF EUR 29.6 MILLION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍REVENUES IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO KEUR 5,097 COMPARED TO KEUR 2,230 IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD​

* ‍RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AMOUNTED TO KEUR 13,528 IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* ‍9MTH NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO KEUR 8,508. IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD, A NET LOSS OF KEUR 16,061 WAS REPORTED​

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FY ANNOUNCED ON 09 AUGUST 2017 WITH PUBLICATION OF HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2017​