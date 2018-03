March 5 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd:

* UNIT ‍TO PURCHASE ENTIRE STAKE OF CONFIELD WORLDWIDE LTD & TAKE UP ASSIGNMENT OF SHAREHOLDER’S LOAN FOR HK$71.6 MILLION ​

* ‍CONSIDERATION WILL BE FINANCED AS TO HK$60 MILLION FROM PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION & BALANCE BY INTERNAL RESOURCES AND/OR BORROWINGS