Jan 3 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION FOR PL-8177 FOR ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE A PHASE 1 SINGLE AND MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE STUDY IN CURRENT QUARTER