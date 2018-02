Feb 27 (Reuters) - PALESTINE ISLAMIC BANK:

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 8.5 PERCENT OF SHARE NOMINAL VALUE

* BOARD PROPOSES PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE BY $3.5 MILLION THROUGH STOCK DIVIDEND Source: (bit.ly/2BTjLE8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )