Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* ‍INTEGRATION OF GEMFIELDS AND PALLINGHURST TEAMS HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED, WITH HEADCOUNT AT LONDON ADMINISTRATIVE HEAD-OFFICE REDUCED BY ABOUT 15%

* ‍FURTHER STAFF RATIONALISATION WAS IMPLEMENTED AT GEMFIELDS OFFICES IN NEW YORK AND INDIA

* ‍CHANGES AND ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY SALARY REDUCTIONS WILL REDUCE TOTAL COMPENSATION TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM BY MORE THAN 50%