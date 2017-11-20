FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74
November 20, 2017 / 9:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc:

* Palo Alto Networks reports fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.70

* Q1 revenue $505.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $489 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78 to $0.80

* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $3.35 to $3.41

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $2.145 billion to $2.185 billion

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 22 to 24 percent

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $518 million to $528 million

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue up 23 to 25 percent

* Palo Alto Networks Inc - ‍announced appointment of Kathy Bonanno as company’s next chief financial officer​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $519.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

