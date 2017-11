BRIEF-Pan American Silver Corp Q3 basic adjusted earnings per share $0.15‍​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp:

* Pan American Silver Corp Q3 basic adjusted earnings per share $0.15‍​

* Pan American Silver Corp Q3 basic earnings per share $0.11

* Pan American Silver Corp Q3 revenue $190.8 million versus $233.6 million

* Pan American Silver Corp qtrly ‍silver production of 5.89 million ounces compared with 6.36 million ounces in Q3 2016​

* Pan American Silver qtrly ‍gold production was 40.8 thousand ounces compared with 50.4 thousand ounces recorded in Q3 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $193.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pan American Silver - 2017 silver production guidance of 24.5 - 26.0 million ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: