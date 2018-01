BRIEF-Pan American Silver Sees 2018 Total Gold Production 175.0 - 185.0 Thousand Ounces

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp:

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 OPERATING RESULTS PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - PAN AMERICAN‘S 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS TARGETING A TOTAL SPEND OF $150 TO $155 MILLION

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - SEES 2018 TOTAL SILVER PRODUCTION 25.0 - 26.5 MILLION OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER -OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, EXPECT SILVER PRODUCTION TO GROW AT ANNUAL COMPOUNDED RATE OF 8PCT, REACHING 30.5 TO 33.0 MILLION OUNCES BY 2020

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER - SEES 2018 TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION 175.0 - 185.0 THOUSAND OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - SEES 2020 SILVER PRODUCTION 30.5 - 33.0 MILLION OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER - SEES 2019 SILVER PRODUCTION 27.7 - 29.7 MILLION OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - SEES 2020 GOLD PRODUCTION 165 - 179 THOUSAND OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - SEES 2019 GOLD PRODUCTION 183 - 193 THOUSAND OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - SEES Q4 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION 43.7 THOUSAND OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - SEES Q4 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION 43.7 THOUSAND OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - Q4 2017 PRELIMINARY SILVER PRODUCTION 6.6 MILLION OUNCES